Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) PT Set at $75.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a $75.00 price target by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHVN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 305,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,852. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,605,894.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $395,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $395,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,180 shares of company stock worth $14,505,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,400,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 480,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 105,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

