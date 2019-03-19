Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 524,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 422,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 365,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $327.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $318.00 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.28.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

