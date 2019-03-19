BidaskClub Lowers Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Hold

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

