BidaskClub Lowers Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.85.

EGBN opened at $56.04 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after buying an additional 2,487,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,737,000 after buying an additional 741,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

