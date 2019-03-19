BidaskClub Lowers Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Sell

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $117,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,832 shares of company stock worth $142,103. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

