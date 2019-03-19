Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CTS Co. (CTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of CTS worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 525,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CTS had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

