Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of Culp, Inc. (CULP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Culp worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Culp by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Culp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CULP stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.25. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 3,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $52,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

