Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,892 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

