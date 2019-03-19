Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hill & Smith (HILS)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on the stock.

HILS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($18.03) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91. The stock has a market cap of $940.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Mark Pegler sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.30), for a total transaction of £156,012.33 ($203,857.74).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

