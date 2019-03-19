Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza Sells 8,309 Shares of Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

