Bechtle (BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.88 ($97.53).

BC8 stock opened at €79.55 ($92.50) on Monday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a twelve month high of €90.65 ($105.41). The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

