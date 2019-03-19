BEAT Price Reaches $0.0034 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. BEAT has a total market cap of $417,377.00 and approximately $8,220.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BEAT has traded up 93% against the dollar. One BEAT token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00383688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.01639274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00226605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,617,104 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BEAT’s official website is beat.org . BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.