BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,370.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,692,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,373 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,360,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,753,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

