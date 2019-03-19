BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 280.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

