BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

RWO opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

