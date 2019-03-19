BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 577,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

