BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Raised to “Buy” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.
BFR opened at $11.26 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About BBVA Banco Frances
BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.