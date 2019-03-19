BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Raised to “Buy” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

BFR opened at $11.26 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

