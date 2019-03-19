Basf (BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.48 ($88.93).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €66.95 ($77.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 52 week high of €90.02 ($104.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.