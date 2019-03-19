Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/barings-global-short-duratin-hgh-yld-fnd-bgh-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-20th.html.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, formerly Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek as high a level of current income as the advisor determines is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.