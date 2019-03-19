Barclays Cuts Pivotal Software (PVTL) Price Target to $21.00

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its price target cut by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pivotal Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $896,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

