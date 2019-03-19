Baozun (BZUN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 3.17. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $67.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
