Baozun (BZUN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 3.17. Baozun has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

