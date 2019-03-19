Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,228.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,141,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

