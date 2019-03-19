Bank of America Corp DE Has $423.34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $423,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 104,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit to $234.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Intuit stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $259.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,259 shares of company stock worth $23,447,484. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

