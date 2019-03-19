Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $568,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,324,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,073,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,904,000 after buying an additional 748,309 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 704,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,160,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,386,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 688,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/bank-of-america-corp-de-boosts-position-in-ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.