Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,963,888 Shares of SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE (XLC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE (NYSEARCA:XLC) by 373.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,970,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,963,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT worth $783,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLC opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

