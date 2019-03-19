Bandwidth Inc (BAND) is Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth accounts for approximately 3.7% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 698,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 164,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,320. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 126,008 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $5,250,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 13,290 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $877,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,633 shares of company stock worth $21,828,102. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

