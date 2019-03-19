Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) & AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Critical Review

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) and AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and AmTrust Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A AmTrust Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

AmTrust Financial Services has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given AmTrust Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmTrust Financial Services is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AmTrust Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and AmTrust Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmTrust Financial Services $5.96 billion 0.49 -$348.88 million N/A N/A

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmTrust Financial Services.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AmTrust Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and AmTrust Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and AmTrust Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A AmTrust Financial Services 3.98% -17.61% -1.84%

Summary

AmTrust Financial Services beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About AmTrust Financial Services

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses. The Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty segment provides custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans, mechanical breakdown protection, and payment protection plans in connection with the sale of consumer and commercial goods; and coverage for niche property, casualty, and specialty liability risks comprising general liability, employers' liability, and professional and medical liability. The Specialty Program segment offers workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto liability, property coverage, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance products to small and middle market companies. The company also provides reinsurance services primarily for personal and commercial automotive business. It distributes its policies third-party brokers, agents, retailers, or administrators. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

