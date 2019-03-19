Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Badger Meter worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $346,264.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares in the company, valued at $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $2,271,763. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

