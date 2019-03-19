B. Riley Comments on Ascena Retail Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1,607.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 134,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 109,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

