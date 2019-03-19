Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been given a $10.00 target price by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 310.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of AYTU traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 8,417,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.72. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
Aytu Bioscience Company Profile
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.
