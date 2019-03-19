Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been given a $10.00 target price by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 310.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Shares of AYTU traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 8,417,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.72. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.98.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 217.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.