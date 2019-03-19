Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

PEP stock opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

