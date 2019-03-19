Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences’ rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Axovant Sciences an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on AXGT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axovant Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

