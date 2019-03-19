Axa SA (CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.13 ($30.38).

A number of research firms have commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

