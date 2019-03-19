Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,612. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.