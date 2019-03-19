Aviance Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,922 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,311,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,958,000 after buying an additional 1,989,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,079,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

