AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AVEO’s earnings beat estimates in fourth-quarter 2018 while revenues lag the same. The company got a huge boost from the approval for Fotivda in Europe regarding the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). However, AVEO faced a major setback when it had to delay its submission of a new drug application (NDA) for Fotivda in the United States.The company intended to submit the NDA in the first half of 2019 but now interim data will be available during the fourth quarter of 2019. Although, the target market is lucrative, dependence on partners for pipeline development and funds accumulation is a concern. Failure to receive regulatory approvals or the termination of a deal would hamper AVEO’s future prospects. AVEO receives milestones from EUSA Pharma following the commercialization of Fotivda in Germany. This is a key revenue driver. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,284. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 20,896,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 876,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 371,327 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.