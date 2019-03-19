Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Given a $2.00 Price Target by Laidlaw Analysts

Laidlaw set a $2.00 price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 82,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,561. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.29% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,335,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,442 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 3,102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

