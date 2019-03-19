AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 365.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $976.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.20.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,837. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $978.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $984.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.55% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

