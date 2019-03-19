Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,978,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $256,565.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

