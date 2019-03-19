aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

LIFE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.41. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.01.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director John Mendlein purchased 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

