AT Bancorp Purchases New Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in First Data by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $997,460.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,384 shares of company stock worth $9,173,375 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Data stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. First Data’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

