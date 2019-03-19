AT Bancorp Purchases 274 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

AT Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

CL stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,803.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $372,578.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

