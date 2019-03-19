AT Bancorp Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

AT Bancorp lowered its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,399 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1783 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

