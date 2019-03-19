Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.50 ($19.19).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

