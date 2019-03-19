ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) by 292.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 2,064.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,752 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $34,890,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 805.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 693,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 887.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 681,792 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $23,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $538.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/aspen-ins-holdi-sh-nv-ahl-shares-bought-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.