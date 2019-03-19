ASML (ASML) Given a €200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €196.64 ($228.65).

