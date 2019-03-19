AsiaCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AsiaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. AsiaCoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001279 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,323,479,014 coins. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

