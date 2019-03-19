ASE Technology (ASX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of ASE Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE:ASX opened at $4.02 on Monday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 6,277,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 4,405,891 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,498,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,687,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

