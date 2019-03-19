Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ASRT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Depomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Get Depomed alerts:

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

ASRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arthur J. Higgins Buys 10,000 Shares of Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/arthur-j-higgins-buys-10000-shares-of-depomed-inc-asrt-stock.html.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.