Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.1% of Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $810,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,053,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $208,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,770 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.91 and a beta of 1.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

